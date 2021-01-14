Mother, daughter found shot to death in Orange County apartment, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A mother and daughter were discovered fatally shot in an Orlando apartment on Jan. 3 after a family member became concerned when he couldn’t reach his wife or daughter, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office report.

Camille Rose Sigona, 59, had come to visit her daughter, Rose Sigona, 24, from Parrish, Florida and was staying at her daughter’s apartment at 4733 North Goldenrod Road in Orlando, the report shows.

The 59-year-old victim’s husband told investigators he called both his wife and daughter multiple times the morning of Jan. 3 before 11:30 a.m. and received no answer. He asked his son-in-law to come with him to go check on the women, deputies said. When the men arrived they found both women dead, according to the report.

The incident report shows both women were fatally shot with a handgun.

Previously, detectives said they were not looking for a suspect, according to OCSO.