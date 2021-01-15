Deputies search for man who sexually attacked woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who sexually attacked a woman in Orange County earlier this week.
According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday near Ashland Boulevard and Silver Star Road.
The attacker is described as 6-foot tall Black man who weighs between 150 and 200 pounds, according to the tweet.
Be Aware: A female was sexually attacked by a stranger between 6 am & 7 am today near Ashland Blvd & Silver Star Rd. Suspect description: Black male, approx. 6' tall, 150-200 lbs. Please be cautious in the area; don't walk alone. Report anything suspicious to 911 or 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/GIJE1oD3g5— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 14, 2021
Deputies are warning people in the area to be cautious and not to walk alone.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or 407-836-4357.