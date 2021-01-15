73ºF

Deputies search for man who sexually attacked woman in Orange County

Assault happened Thursday near Ashland Boulevard, Silver Star Road

Sheriff's police tape. (WDIV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who sexually attacked a woman in Orange County earlier this week.

According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday near Ashland Boulevard and Silver Star Road.

The attacker is described as 6-foot tall Black man who weighs between 150 and 200 pounds, according to the tweet.

Deputies are warning people in the area to be cautious and not to walk alone.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or 407-836-4357.

