Deputies search for man who sexually attacked woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a man who sexually attacked a woman in Orange County earlier this week.

According to a tweet posted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened between 6 and 7 a.m. on Thursday near Ashland Boulevard and Silver Star Road.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

The attacker is described as 6-foot tall Black man who weighs between 150 and 200 pounds, according to the tweet.

Be Aware: A female was sexually attacked by a stranger between 6 am & 7 am today near Ashland Blvd & Silver Star Rd. Suspect description: Black male, approx. 6' tall, 150-200 lbs. Please be cautious in the area; don't walk alone. Report anything suspicious to 911 or 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/GIJE1oD3g5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 14, 2021

Deputies are warning people in the area to be cautious and not to walk alone.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911 or 407-836-4357.