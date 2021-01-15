Family was home when man was fatally shot at Dockside Condos, wife says in 911 call

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a frantic 911 call, a woman described how she woke to find an intruder in her home and realized her husband had been fatally shot and two of her children were missing.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020, at Dockside Condos on Woodgate Boulevard. Nicolas Prowell, 29, was killed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

Although few details have been made public about the shooting, a 911 call released Friday afternoon sheds more light on what happened.

The victim’s wife said she didn’t know who was responsible.

“I woke up because my dog was barking at the top of her lungs. When I got up out of the bed, somebody was already in the house. They had on all black, they had their face covered. They had, like, a knife or something in their hand. When I ran back into the room, I ran to get my baby and I just (inaudible) my baby and they shot my husband over 10 times,” she said.

It was clear to her that Prowell didn’t survive the attack.

“My husband is bleeding all over my bed,” she said before adding, “No ma’am, he’s gone.”

WE NEED YOUR HELP: Earlier this month, 29 year old Nicolas Prowell, A.K.A "City" was shot and killed in his home on Woodgate Blvd. If you have any information in this case, contact @CrimelineFL

(*Disclaimer: The picture used was obtained from his FL Driver's License). pic.twitter.com/TvgkpYOA5Z — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 28, 2020

The woman repeatedly expressed concern for her two boys, ages 3 and 4, who she said must have climbed out of the patio from their second-floor unit.

“Please, they don’t deserve this. I just pray to God they didn’t do nothing to my boys,” she said.

She repeatedly begged for help in the 10-minute call.

“Please, please just somebody hurry,” she said.

Orlando police have not released information about the children.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.