‘Snowbirds,’ tourists make up a small percentage of Florida vaccinations, according to state report

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss., as state medical leaders received inoculations. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the U.S., but some states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

The number of people who do not reside full-time in Florida, but have received a vaccination here makes up less than 4% of the number of people who have been vaccinated in the state, according to numbers taken from the Department of Health’s daily vaccination report.

The most recent report at the time of writing is the Jan. 13 report, which was released on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Can Trump run for president again? | New $1,400 stimulus checks? | Fla. begins COVID vaccine appointment system]

According to that report, 774,768 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 72,087 have received both doses.

That same report shows 29,510 people who reside outside the state have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while only 350 have been inoculated twice.

That means of all the people who received at least one dose of a vaccine 3.8% have come from outside the state.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has criticized the governor for allowing people from out-of-state to receive the vaccine here, calling it a “major issue.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced his plan to allow people from outside the state to get vaccinated on Jan. 5 during a briefing in Miami-Dade County.

“If you have folks who spend four or five months a year in the state of Florida, I don’t think we want to get in a situation where we’re trying to say, ‘Oh no, you go back to Rhode Island’ or, ‘You go back to Minnesota or wherever.’ So they’re here, they have a residence and they’re not just kind of flying by night for a week or two. I’m totally fine with that,” said DeSantis.