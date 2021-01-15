Thousands overdue for 2nd COVID-19 shot as Florida reports 16,500 new infections

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida was one of the first states to throw open vaccine eligibility to members of the general public over 65, leading to rumors that tourists and day-trippers are swooping into the state solely for the jab. Gov. Ron DeSantis said stories of the rich flying to Florida, getting vaccinated and returning home are overblown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that COVID-19 vaccines have been offered in Orange County for a few weeks, health officials believe they’ll soon be ready to begin expanding their efforts.

As many as 300 more appointments will be issued each day at the Orange County Convention Center. Local churches and a closed pod for school board employees will also be included, according to Dr. Raul Pino, the director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

The news comes as state officials announced a new statewide appointment system for COVID-19 vaccinations Officials believe the program will be ready within weeks but did not provide a specific start date.

The new site hopes to bring order to the chaos of Florida’s rollout of vaccines to its most vulnerable residents.

“I know it feels chaotic — 67 different counties, systems and interpretations — but health care is delivered at the local level,” Florida’s director of emergency management said Thursday.

He said a registration system could help alleviate the strain counties are now under as they deliver vaccinations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is imploring people who are vaccinated to make sure they return for their second shot. State records show of the nearly 850,000 people who have received at least one shot, more than 40,000 are overdue for their booster shot.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 15:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 16,549 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,548,067 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 188 new virus-related deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 24,169. This number includes the 370 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, there were currently 7,528 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 67,463 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 427 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Friday.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate for new infections out of the 162,720 tests reported Thursday was 10.17%

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Friday, 849,317 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 79,552 people have received their second shot. However, 40,661 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Vaccinated (first shot) Brevard 25,585 378 1,590 28 572 8 20,961 Flagler 4,631 66 264 5 52 0 3,523 Lake 18,962 209 1,057 4 349 10 19,649 Marion 21,788 374 1,435 8 529 4 13,953 Orange 91,626 1,025 2,087 15 824 1 52,276 Osceola 30,056 323 1,138 2 326 0 8,803 Polk 44,755 503 3,545 32 884 10 15,050 Seminole 21,581 247 967 1 335 2 20,735 Sumter 6,265 51 421 5 126 1 6,274 Volusia 27,024 493 1,376 16 470 0 19,054

