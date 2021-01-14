Florida reports 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, 222 deaths

A doctor gives a dose for a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a public health facility in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high Wednesday with more than 4,300 as the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.

The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million in the U.S.

Arizona and California have been among the hardest-hit states as the country is in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as vaccines are being rolled out.

In Florida, state officials have said that more than 23,000 people have died as a result of the virus.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 14:

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 13,462 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,531,192 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 222 new virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 23,981. This number includes the 368 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 7,761 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 67,036 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 402 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results ranged from 10.78% to 14.71% during the past two weeks and was 8.63% for the 155,988 tests reported Wednesday.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Thursday, 774,768 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 72,087 people have received their second shot. However, 23,478 people are overdue for their second vaccination.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Vaccinated (first shot) Brevard 25,207 290 1,562 20 564 2 19,318 Flagler 4,565 57 259 1 52 0 3,055 Lake 18,753 216 1,053 10 339 1 16,490 Marion 21,414 204 1,427 5 525 5 12,021 Orange 90,601 900 2,072 9 823 4 39,569 Osceola 29,733 321 1,136 5 326 14 7,078 Polk 44,252 413 3,513 21 874 6 12,756 Seminole 21,334 262 966 10 333 4 15,948 Sumter 6,214 49 416 4 125 1 4,123 Volusia 26,531 210 1,360 10 470 3 16,025

The Associated Press contributed to this report.