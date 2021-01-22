71ºF

Daytona State College campuses evacuated due to bomb threat

All campuses closed until further notice

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Daytona State College campuses were evacuated Friday morning after college officials say they received information about a “potential threat.”

The college announced all campuses would be closed until further notice in a tweet around 10:30 a.m.

Daytona Beach police said they were working a reported bomb threat at Daytona State College and assisting with campus evacuations.

“Due to a potential threat and out of an abundance of caution, we have evacuated all Daytona State College campuses,” DSC director of communications Chris Thomes said in an email. “All Daytona State College campuses are closed until further notice. There is an increased law enforcement presence on out campuses.”

