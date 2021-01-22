79ºF

WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach police detail sting called ‘Operation Pay Dirt’

Police said 60 people are facing charges

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Voluisa County, crime

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department will share an up on “Operation Pay Dirt.”

The news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. and will be played on the videoplayer above.

