Man dropped off at hospital after being shot in the head, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at a 7-Eleven on Colonial.

Investigators said three men got into an argument following a small car crash.

Officers said a 43-year-old black man was dropped off at Winnie Palmer with a gun shot wound to the head.

“The victim is stable. This is an on-going investigation,” investigators said.

An arrest was made in connection to the shooting. No details about the subject were released.

The Orlando Police Department is not requesting any assistance from public.

