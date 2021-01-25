Little evidence found in 15 years since Jennifer Kesse’s disappearance

On left, Jennifer before her disappearance. On right, how Jennifer may look today.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been 15 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse and there are still few clues about what happened to her on the day she vanished.

Sunday marked 15 years since she was last seen on Jan. 24, 2006. Kesse was 24 when she went missing.

Police found her car a few days later. Since then, the best clue investigators have found is grainy surveillance video showing a man parking a car, then walking away from the Huntington on the Green apartment complex.

Over the past 15 years, Orlando police and Kesse’s family have worked to exhaust every lead. In November 2019, investigators spent days searching Lake Fischer after a new tip came forward. No clues were ultimately found.

Kesse’s parents sued the Orlando Police Department for a copy of their daughter’s case file. They won their case and have since hired a private investigator in hopes of cracking the case on their own.

Her disappearance continues to grab national attention. In October, the CBS show “48 Hours Investigates” dug into the case and where it stands. “48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant spoke to Drew and Joyce Kesse, Jennifer’s parents, and the investigator they hired.

CBS learned renovations were happening at the Orlando apartment complex where Kesse lived around the time of her disappearance.

“She complained to her parents of leering looks and ‘catcalls’ and whistling, (which) made her feel very uncomfortable,” the private investigator told Van Sant about the construction workers.

The PI believes Kesse had left her condo and was locking the door when she was grabbed by the workers. Van Sant says it’s believed they were day workers or perhaps even been undocumented workers who disappeared after Kesse vanished.

In speaking with Florida’s Fourth Estate last year, Kesse’s father revealed a theory that his daughter may have been taken by human sex traffickers.

Kesse says it’s a theory he thinks about because whoever took his daughter only took her and not a single item of her personal belongings.

Kesse believes there is someone out there with information about his daughter’s disappearance. Anyone who may know something is asked to call the family’s tip line, 941-201-4009.