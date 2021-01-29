Demand for 2nd doses forces changes to Groveland vaccine site

GROVELAND, Fla – Two days after opening, a vaccine site at a Groveland Amazon distribution center will no longer offer first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health-Lake County released a statement Friday reading, “Due to overwhelming demand for 2nd doses, 1st doses will no longer be available at the Groveland Amazon site.”

Eligible residents interested in 1st doses can preregister at https://t.co/6zjL24SU7g to be contacted when an appointment becomes available.

When the site first opened on Wednesday, the plan was to administer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the morning, cutting off the first-come, first-served line once capacity was reached and then reopening exclusively for second doses in the afternoon.

Health officials announced Wednesday that the center will be open Monday through Friday until further notice. Vaccinations begin at 8 a.m. each day.

Anyone who got their first shot at a Lake DOH site will receive a call with appointment information. Second dose recipients will need to have a photo ID and the CDC vaccination card provided at their first shot.

Anyone not contacted by the due date on their appointment card provided at their first shot is asked to call (352) 268-9299.

Health officials said as more vaccines come in an announcement will be made through the Lake County DOH website, lake.floridahealth.gov, or on Twitter at @FLHealthLake.