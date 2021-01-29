Disney: All parkgoers must wear masks, even if they’re vaccinated for COVID-19

Guests wear masks as required to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney reopened two Florida parks, the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, Saturday, with limited capacity and safety protocols in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – More and more people are getting vaccinated in the fight against the coronavirus but that doesn’t mean Disney World is rolling back any of its COVID-19 safety requirements.

In fact, the theme park company has updated its face covering requirement to say all parkgoers must wear one, regardless of whether they’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing,” the updated policy reads.

According to Disney’s website, all face coverings must:

Be made with at least two layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the guest to remain hands-free

In addition to face coverings, Disney is still requiring guests to undergo temperature screenings before entering any of its parks and guests are required to practice social distancing. Park reservations are also still required, as all four theme parks are still operating at 35% capacity to help limit the number of people in the park at once.

Disney is also on track to reopen its water park, Blizzard Beach, for the first time since it closed last year. Tickets are available now before the park reopens in March with new health and safety protocols.

According to Disney’s website, face coverings will be required in designated areas of the park for guests over the age of 2. However, face coverings will not be permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.

So far in Florida, more than 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in Florida, according to the latest daily vaccine report from the Florida Department of Health.