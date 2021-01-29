Famed attorney Benjamin Crump representing student slammed by Osceola County deputy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is now representing an Osceola County high school student who was caught on video being slammed to the ground by a school resource officer.

A video posted on social media shows Deputy Ethan Fournier, a school resource officer at Liberty High School, throwing a girl to the ground while trying to restrain her.

[TRENDING: Video shows deputy Tasing student | How to get the vaccine in Fla. | NASA tests new moon rocket]

Ad

The video shows Fournier slamming the student onto a concrete walkway. Moments later, the deputy can be seen placing the student in handcuffs while a second deputy stands over them. As the handcuffs are being placed on the girl, she does not appear to moving.

The sheriff’s office said the girl was treated at the school and is doing fine.

It’s not known what led to the altercation.

Crump released a statement Thursday, calling on Fournier to be fired and arrested.

Fournier has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.