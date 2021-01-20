More than 250 students asked to quarantine in Osceola County amid COVID-19 concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Approximately 260 students have been asked to quarantine in Osceola County amid coronavirus concerns across the district.

The quarantines are as a result of confirmed cases of the virus across the district. The cases stem from the week of Jan. 11, according to the school district’s coronavirus tracking document.

Osceola County Public Schools reports a majority of the quarantines were at Gateway High School in Kissimmee. The school has asked 102 students to quarantine with 10 students testing positive for the virus.

The dashboard also reveals 91 students at St. Cloud High School were also asked to quarantine after five other people tested positive.

Tohopekaliga High School also put 67 students under quarantine after seven students tested positive, and Celebration High School quarantined 65 students after positive cases were also detected among its student body.

According to the district’s website, every Monday school officials will post the number of students and school personnel who have notified the district of positive COVID-19 test results for the week prior. The information is sorted by school. This information also includes the number of students and school employees who have been asked to quarantine.

