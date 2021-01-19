Osceola County church offers COVID-19 vaccine

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County’s Emergency Management Director Bill Litton said they are expecting 2,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that could arrive as early as Tuesday.

Litton said they were able to do more than 600 doses at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Monday.

[TRENDING: Data scientist Rebekah Jones arrested in Florida | Disney World not selling any new annual passes | Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old girl]

“We thought this would be a great partnership for the community here, and some that might not come out to get the shot, but knowing it’s with the church, we thought that would help them feel a little bit more comfortable,” Litton said.

He said the focus of the vaccine distribution event at the church was to reach out to parishioners who are over the age of 65.

Litton said in working with the church, it allows them to reach another demographic, and he said it helps those who may be unsure about getting the vaccine.

But he told News 6 parishioners weren’t the only ones getting vaccinated on Monday.

When the county noticed over the weekend that there were still appointments available, Litton said he reached out to the Osceola school district to sign up teachers and staff who are over the age of 65.

The church’s pastor Father Emmanuel Akalue said even with the high number of parishioners who came out, the day still ran smoothly.

“Based on what I’ve heard elsewhere, I would say they are the best in the country,” Akalue said.

Litton said that the appointments for the 2,900 doses are already booked up but he advised those who would like to be vaccinated to continue checking both the county website, along with the Florida Department of Health’s website.