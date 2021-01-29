What exactly is a variant of COVID-19 and where are they spreading around the world?

A little over a year ago the world was introduced to what would soon become a very out of control and very deadly virus -- COVID-19. Fast forward a year and we’re now dealing with new variants that are keeping scientists and health professionals busy.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time, the Center for Disease Control said.

Researchers say that sometimes new variants of a virus can emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and stick around.

The CDC said the virus that causes COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, a large family of viruses. Coronaviruses are named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. Scientists monitor changes in the virus, including changes to the spikes on the surface of the virus. These studies, including genetic analyses of the virus, are helping scientists understand how changes to the virus might affect how it spreads and what happens to people who are infected with it.

Since the coronavirus was first discovered, multiple new variants of the virus have been documented in the United States and around the world.

Here are the current variants of COVID-19 currently circulating around the globe from the CDC website:

The United Kingdom identified a variant called B.1.1.7 with a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020. This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. In January 2021, experts in the U.K. reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. It has since been detected in many countries around the world. This variant was first detected in the United States at the end of December 2020.

In South Africa, another variant called B.1.351 emerged independently of B.1.1.7. Originally detected in early October 2020, B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant were reported in the U.S. at the end of January 2021.

In Brazil, a variant called P.1 emerged and was first identified in travelers from Brazil, who were tested during routine screening at an airport in Japan in early January. This variant contains a set of additional mutations that may affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies. This variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021.

The newly discovered variants seem to spread more easily and quickly, the CDC said. The easily transmitted viruses can lead to more cases of COVID-19 and add additional strain on the health care system.

“So far, studies suggest that antibodies generated through vaccination with currently authorized vaccines recognize these variants,” health officials said. “This is being closely investigated and more studies are underway.”

So, how do we protect ourselves from these new variants?

By doing the same things we’ve been doing for the past year: Maintaining social distance, wearing masks and washing hands on a regular basis. These steps become even more critical in the wake of more transmissible variants.

“Viruses don’t mutate unless they replicate,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in January.