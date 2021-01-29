6 cases of COVID-19 variant reported in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Six cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported in Seminole County, according to the department of health.

Around 300 cases have been reported in the United States, the CDC reports there have been 92 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Florida.

Seminole County is not the only area where cases have been reported in Central Florida.

[TRENDING: Deputies: Girl abused by children’s book author | Deputy investigated for slamming student | How to get vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

Two cases were reported in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health.

The cases in Orange County were from two people visiting.

Health officials said the B.1.1.7 variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations.

[RELATED: Orange County visitors test positive for UK COVID-19 variant]

The variant spreads more easily and quickly, according to health officials.

The variant is most prevalent in London and was first spotted in September of 2020.