Florida reports 14,000 new COVID-19 cases as state deals with new variant of virus

Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate a driver at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida leads the country in cases of the COVID-19 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has 125 cases of the variant, according to the CDC. Six cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported in Seminole County, according to the department of health.

Seminole County is not the only area where cases have been reported in Central Florida.

Two cases were reported in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health. The cases in Orange County were from two people visiting.

The variant was also reported in Osceola County, Volusia County, Brevard County and Lake County. Health officials said the B.1.1.7 variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations.

The variant spreads more easily and quickly and is most prevalent in London and was first spotted in September of 2020, officials said.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 30

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 14,735 new cases on Saturday bringing the state’s overall total to 1,713,589 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 110 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 26,795. This number includes the 435 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 6,153 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 72,135 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 271 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Saturday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.62% on Friday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Saturday, 1,948,148 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 296,782 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 29,177 385 1,774 5 650 11 Flagler 5,254 51 294 3 70 0 Lake 21,697 186 1,129 3 426 2 Marion 24,370 192 1,535 1 575 1 Orange 102,897 942 2,202 7 939 2 Osceola 33,447 273 1,194 3 374 4 Polk 50,201 509 3,830 30 967 3 Seminole 24,055 194 1,035 3 373 1 Sumter 7,070 73 438 0 186 0 Volusia 30,750 430 1,516 10 534 0

