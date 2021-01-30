Florida reports 14,000 new COVID-19 cases as state deals with new variant of virus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida leads the country in cases of the COVID-19 variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state has 125 cases of the variant, according to the CDC. Six cases of the COVID-19 variant have been reported in Seminole County, according to the department of health.
Seminole County is not the only area where cases have been reported in Central Florida.
Two cases were reported in Orange County, according to Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health. The cases in Orange County were from two people visiting.
The variant was also reported in Osceola County, Volusia County, Brevard County and Lake County. Health officials said the B.1.1.7 variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations.
The variant spreads more easily and quickly and is most prevalent in London and was first spotted in September of 2020, officials said.
Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Jan. 30
Cases
The Florida Department of Health reported 14,735 new cases on Saturday bringing the state’s overall total to 1,713,589 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Deaths
Florida reported 110 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 26,795. This number includes the 435 non-residents who died in Florida.
Hospitalizations
As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 6,153 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
Since March, 72,135 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 271 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Saturday.
Positivity rate
The percent of positive results was 6.62% on Friday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.
Vaccinations
The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.
As of Saturday, 1,948,148 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 296,782 people have received their second shot.
See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:
|County
|Cases
|New cases
|Hospitalizations
|New hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New Deaths
|Brevard
|29,177
|385
|1,774
|5
|650
|11
|Flagler
|5,254
|51
|294
|3
|70
|0
|Lake
|21,697
|186
|1,129
|3
|426
|2
|Marion
|24,370
|192
|1,535
|1
|575
|1
|Orange
|102,897
|942
|2,202
|7
|939
|2
|Osceola
|33,447
|273
|1,194
|3
|374
|4
|Polk
|50,201
|509
|3,830
|30
|967
|3
|Seminole
|24,055
|194
|1,035
|3
|373
|1
|Sumter
|7,070
|73
|438
|0
|186
|0
|Volusia
|30,750
|430
|1,516
|10
|534
|0
