Teen arrested after armed home invasion, Titusville Police say

A teen accused of forcing his way into someone’s apartment is now facing charges, according to Titusville Police.

Investigators said Jessiah Lamar Pickens, 15, knocked on the victim’s door at the Park Villas Apartment Complex along South Park Avenue on Sunday.

When the victim opened the door, the teen pointed a gun at them and pushed his way inside, according to a news release.

Pickens demanded money and car keys, but the victim refused and the boy took off, police said.

Officers arrested Pickens at a nearby apartment complex within 10 minutes of speaking with the victim. Police said the boy matched the victim’s description and was found with a gun in his possession.

Pickens now faces charges of armed robbery home invasion and carrying a concealed firearm.