Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in South Florida

PAHOKEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Palm Beach County Wednesday afternoon.

The event will be held at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee at noon, but no other details have been made available.

The news briefing comes the same day the governor announced $92 million available to local governments through Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Relief Program.

According to the governor’s office, those funds are allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

“As Florida communities continue responding to and recovering from the pandemic, this funding will provide local governments and their communities with vital support,” DeSantis said in a release.

The program funds will be awarded for eligible activities approved by the DEO. Eligible activities include acquisition of public property for public works facilities and sites; public improvements; business and microenterprise assistance; public services; project planning; and, broadband planning and public infrastructure.

More information on the program can be found here.