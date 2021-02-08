‘Cardiac event’ blamed for New Smyrna Speedway worker’s death, sheriff’s office says

Russel Crews, 59, died of a "cardiac event" according to preliminary autopsy results, sheriff's office says

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Preliminary autopsy results show a “cardiac event” is to blame for the death of a New Smyrna Speedway employee on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The autopsy was performed Monday on Russell Crews.

[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]

Ad

Deputies responded to the New Smyrna Speedway around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday after a call about a large fight between two race teams, investigators said.

Witnesses at the scene said Crews went to break up the crowd and he became involved in the fight.

Deputies said after the crowds separated, Crews sat down and started to have a medical episode.

Investigators said a witness started to perform CPR on Crews before first responders arrived. The 59-year-old died at the hospital.

Investigators said there are no criminal charges pending, but the case remains open until the final autopsy report is completed.