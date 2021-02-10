Here’s how Orlando residents can provide feedback on community-police relations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents who have comments or concerns about the way police officers interact with members of the community are invited to express those opinions during virtual meetings happening this month.

The Bowman Group, which the city hired in September 2020 as part of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Community Trust & Equity Initiative, will host the online events with the goal being to conduct an assessment of the Orlando Police Department and provide recommendations for improvements the agency can make.

[TRENDING: NBA team stops playing national anthem | Aunt Jemima changes name to this | Zoom filter makes lawyer look like cat]

Ad

The two-hour meetings are scheduled for Feb. 15 and Feb. 17. OPD personnel will not be present in order to allow residents to speak their thoughts freely.

Those who’d like to attend are asked to share their experiences, perceptions and ideas when it comes to the way officers interact with the communities they serve.

To attend either one of the meetings, use the links below:

Monday, Feb. 15 at 6 – 8 p.m. https://cnaorg.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItfuuurD4pGyjNjbtbM_uDSDLWQNN2z_A%20%E2%80%AF

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 6 – 8 p.m.

https://cnaorg.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItf-qtrjMiHBsyc_8ygXua1PKVvlaagWw