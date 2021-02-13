Airline passengers may have to take COVID-19 test before boarding flight

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Florida reports 347 cases of a more contagious strain of COVID-19, talks have increased about a new requirement to board a flight.

There is talk passengers may have to show a negative result from a COVID-19 test.

Orlando International Airport CEO Phil Brown said that he didn’t think the extra tests would be a good way to spend county resources.

The Associated Press reported on Friday, the leaders of five major U.S. airlines spoke on a conference call with the White House COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients.

Passenger Brittany Barnes was boarding a flight from Orlando back home to Chicago on Friday night. She said she would get a COVID-19 test if it was required but does not feel it is necessary.

“We are already wearing masks for everything, so it just feels like what’s the difference,” Barnes said. “I feel like tests are becoming more easily available, but again this is kind of what we are all dealing with.”

The federal government also announced on Friday that MCO will receive more than $40 million in COVID-19 relief money as revenue continues to struggle.