Timeline: After Flagler County tornado watch ends, cold front moves in

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It was an active day in Central Florida on Monday and the area is under a marginal risk of severe weather overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Flagler County that goes until 10 p.m. For now, I don’t really think that the watch will ever produce anything before 10 p.m.

I am much more concerned about the approaching cold front coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in Rolls Royce crash | Mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

The front will push into Marion County about 11 p.m. It will be producing areas of rain and wind. The front may produce some rotation. A couple of isolated Tornado Warnings can not be ruled out. The front arrives in the metro Sanford/Orlando area by 2:30 a.m. and pushes into Daytona Beach shortly after.

By 3:30 a.m. the heaviest of the showers look to be almost off the coast of Volusia County and past east Orange County. The last of the impacts of the storms will be getting past Brevard County by 5:30 a.m. about 90 minutes before sunrise.

During the day on Tuesday, look for a breezy day with gradual clearing and a high of 71 degrees.

Rain returns on Wednesday afternoon as warm air surges in from the south.