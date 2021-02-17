Double murder-suicide investigated at Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police are investigating a double murder-suicide at a home in Melbourne.

Melbourne police said the shooting was reported around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Forest Run Drive.

According to Melbourne police, several callers reported hearing gunshots at the home and officers found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said two were pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center and later died.

The victims were only described by police as a single-family consisting of three generations.

“Our initial investigation indicates the incident was isolated to the home with one family member taking the lives of two others and then committing suicide prior to the arrival of law enforcement,” police said in a news release.

No other information, including the names of the victims, has been released.