Hong Kong Disney to reopen again after second coronavirus closure

HONG KONG – Hong Kong Disney will reopen its gates and bring back the magic after its second monthslong closure due to COVID-19.

The theme park announced it will reopen Friday, with guests able to experience the new Castle of Magical Dreams.

After a virus outbreak in July, parkgoers in Asia had to wave goodbye to Mickey as theme park officials decided to close its gates again during the pandemic.

Hong Kong Disneyland was the second Disney park to reopen, welcoming parkgoers back June 18 with limited capacity and increased health and safety measures. It was the first to shut its gates again due to another wave of coronavirus.

This time, theme park officials said the reopening will be bigger than ever, with enhanced safety protocols as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Hong Kong Disney, which opened Sept. 12, 2005, couldn’t celebrate its 15th anniversary last year due to its unexpected second closure.

To help mark the occasion, the park is introducing its re-imagined centerpiece of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and hosting an anniversary extravaganza, according to a news release.

During anniversary celebrations, guests can peruse new exhibits and audio tours to learn more about the castle’s transformation and enjoy exclusive merchandise and food offerings, Disney said.

All celebrations will follow the latest guidance from government and health authorities, a news release states. These health measures include requiring face coverings and physical distancing.

