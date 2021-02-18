Orlando VA to host 2 walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona is hosting a pair of walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics for eligible veterans.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine on the fourth floor on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to qualify, veterans must have already received care at the VA and be 65 or older.

Veterans who receive care at the VA and who are also employed as firefighters, police and corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and school staff could also receive the vaccine, even if they are younger than 65.

The vaccines will be available to walk-ins and by appointment. To make an appointment, veterans should call 407-631-0499.

The second dose will be administered 21 days later at the same location.

The Orlando VA has a website set up with more information about the vaccine. You can find it here.