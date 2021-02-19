Gov. DeSantis to order flags lowered after Rush Limbaugh’s death

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2018 file photo shows radio personality Rush Limbaugh introducing President Donald Trump at the start of a campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Following the death of conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, Gov. Ron DeSantis said flags will soon be lowered to half-staff.

Limbaugh was a radio host and Florida resident who ripped into liberals, foretold the rise of Donald Trump and laid waste to political correctness with a merry brand of malice that made him one of the most powerful voices on the American right. He died Wednesday.

Limbaugh suffered from stage IV lung cancer. He was 70.

DeSantis shared a statement on Twitter following news of his death saying:

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

During a press conference on Friday, DeSantis said flags in Florida would be lowered for Limbaugh once funeral arrangements were made.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the governor said.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was quick to call out DeSantis’ decision to lower flags for Limbaugh.

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida's flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.



But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis.



Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

President Trump, during a State of the Union speech, awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this story