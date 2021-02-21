SWAT team arrests armed man who barricaded himself inside Melbourne church

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man armed with a gun, who barricaded himself inside a Melbourne Church Sunday, was arrested by SWAT team members after a standoff lasting hours.

According to investigators, officers responded to the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church around 7:45 a.m. after a disturbance between a man and church officials.

The man was identified as Mark Patrick Soliman. Soliman is a known individual at the church, officers said.

Melbourne PD said the disturbance turned violent after Soliman battered one of the priests.

When officers arrived Soliman brandished a firearm. Officers said they were able to distract Soliman long enough so church members could flee the area.

According to officers, Soliman barricaded himself just outside the front door of the church and threatened to commit suicide.

Both SWAT and CNU members were on scene negotiating with the Soliman.

Around 12 p.m., Soliman was taken into custody by members of the SWAT team.

“The incident was resolved without injury to either Mr. Soliman or members of the agency,” officers said.

Detectives are currently determining what charges Soliman will face.

