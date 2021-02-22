Man met 13-year-old girl online, took her to Volusia hotel, deputies say

A missing 13-year-old girl was found in a Volusia County hotel room with a 22-year-old Orlando man who deputies say met the victim online.

The girl was reported missing Thursday after she never came home from school. Volusia County Deputy Royce James spoke to a friend of the missing girl and learned she had plans to meet up with someone she met online. James determined the victim met with Tyler Thompson, 22, at a local Dollar General and the suspect took her to an area hotel.

After reviewing surveillance from the Dollar General, the deputy found images of the victim at the store and an employee said the girl had been waiting for someone to pick her up.

[TRENDING: Car flies off I-4 in Orlando | Meet bone cancer survivor who will be youngest American in space | United engine blows apart during flight]

Ad

James then began visiting area motels one by one, asking hotel clerks if they had seen the girl and searching for guests checked in under Thompson’s name. At the third motel, the All Suite Motel in Edgewater, the deputy said he noticed a guest checked in under Thompson’s name with an Orlando address.

When James knocked on the door and “Thompson finally answered,” the victim came running toward the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy said the girl ran straight into his arms and gave him a hug. She also asked for him to stay with her while she was interviewed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 13-year-old was medically cleared and interviewed at the Department of Children and Families before she was returned home.

Thompson faces charges from the sheriff’s office and Edgewater police. He is charged with interference with child custody and traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ad

Thompson was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail Friday after posting $15,000 bail.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.