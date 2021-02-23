WATCH LIVE: Orange County declares today ‘Tee Taylor Day’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Lorenzo “Tee” Taylor, News 6′s first Black photojournalist, has been telling the stories of the people who make up Central Florida for 50 years and now, Orange County officials are honoring the Orlando TV icon for his decades of service.

In a proclamation, Mayor Jerry Demings has declared Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, “Tee Taylor Day” in Orange County.

The honor comes as Taylor, a Florida native, celebrates his 50th anniversary of covering Central Florida and beyond. But as the station’s first Black photojournalist, Taylor’s journey was not always easy. As someone who grew up in segregation, he had to be brave. By doing so, he paved the way to make similar opportunities possible for people who look like him.

“Tee Taylor was hired at News 6 in 1970, becoming the first Black photojournalist at the station. And later recognized as a pioneer in the Orlando market, paving the way for countless reporters, producers and photographers,” the mayor’s official proclamation reads.

Ad

Taylor recently served as a panelist during our Black History Month town hall, “Real Talk: Obstacles and Opportunities,” where he sat alongside other Black pioneers in the Central Florida community. You can read more about his story here.

[READ NEXT: Meet Tee Taylor, News 6′s first Black photojournalist | REWATCH: News 6 hosts Real Talk: Obstacles and Opportunities town hall]

Tee Taylor celebrates 50 years at News 6

The proclamation goes on to list some of the most remarkable items on Taylor’s resume.

Ad

“Tee Taylor has covered 12 NFL Super Bowl Championships, the opening of the Tokyo Disney park and covered NBA games in 28 cities, met Walter Cronkite and covered numerous launches at the Kennedy Space Center,” the document reads. “Tee Taylor has traveled abroad to countless cities, the most memorable being to Senegal, Gorée Island, the home of The House of Slaves.”

Taylor is nearing retirement from News 6, so residents may not see him on the streets of Central Florida with a camera on his shoulder anymore, but the impact he’s made on the communities he’s covered throughout the decades will last for years to come.

For that reason, Demings decided to honor Taylor and his legacy with “Tee Taylor Day.”

“WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Orange County Mayor and the Board of County Commissioners to honor Tee Taylor on his retirement from WKMG News 6 and thank him for more than 50 years’ service and dedication to the Central Florida community,” the proclamation reads. “NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jerry L. Demings, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Orange County Mayor, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, February 23, 2021 as TEE TAYLOR DAY.”

Ad

And don’t worry, Taylor is staying busy working in his yard at home and spending time with his wife, five children and 11 grandchildren.

Once the pandemic ends, he hopes to get back out there in the community he loves and spend time volunteering and giving back.

Until then, Happy Tee Taylor Day!