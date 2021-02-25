UPDATE: Orange County Convention Center’s vaccine appointment portal reopens next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The appointment website to schedule a shot at the Orange County Convention Center will reopen next week, according to county leaders.

Orange County officials made the announcement during a news briefing Thursday. The vaccine appointment portal will reopen at 9 a.m. on Monday with limited availability.

🍊💪 @DohOrange will reopen online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at @OCCC with limited appt. availability Monday, March 1, at 9 a.m. Appointments are only for Florida residents who are 65+.

✅ Set up your account early: https://t.co/5hXVu8Gfjz pic.twitter.com/1gcWeQIFe4 — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 25, 2021

“Thousands of appointments will be available to anyone who is 65 years or older and who is a Florida resident,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said during the news conference.

Officials are urging residents trying to secure an appointment to create an account now before the portal reopens so they’re ready to book their appointment when the time comes.

Residents can pre-register at OCFL.net/vaccines where they can also sign up for email updates to learn more about vaccine distribution. Here is the direct link to register.

The county will also provide updates via text if people text OCFLCOVID to 888777.

🍊@DohOrange reabrirá las citas en línea para las vacunas contra COVID-19 en el @OCCC, el lunes 1ro. de marzo, a las 9am. Las citas para vacunas sólo están disponibles para residentes de Florida mayores de 65 años.

✅ Configure su cuenta con anticipación: https://t.co/CfkLO1Squh pic.twitter.com/IdANUeUa7M — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) February 25, 2021

Anyone who is able to secure a vaccination appointment but doesn’t have a means of transportation to the Orange County Convention Center can dial 311 or call 407-836-3111 to coordinate with LYNX for a possible free transportation option, county officials said.

Vaccines are also available to qualified individuals at other locations throughout the county. Click here for a full list of vaccination sites in Orange County.

