Maitland woman becomes 100,000th person vaccinated at Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida works to vaccinate people 65 and older, the Orange County Convention Center celebrated a new milestone: vaccinating its 100,000th person.

Karen Hill, of Maitland, drove through the vaccination site on Wednesday.

She was greeted with a shot of a coronavirus vaccine and a visit from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, complete with balloons.

Hill posed for photos with the mayor, Orange County health department staff and site operators.

The Orange County Convention Center started vaccinating seniors in late December 2020 and can provide about 2,500 shots a day. The site is also continuing its coronavirus testing operations.

According to the Florida Department of Health vaccination report released Tuesday, 117,432 people have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine in Orange County. Of that number, 70,178 people have received both shots to build protection against COVID-19.

The Orange County Convention Center is currently vaccinating people 65 or older by appointment. For more information about vaccine sites in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/vaccine.