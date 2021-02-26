Victims slain while they slept, shooter then turns gun on himself, Tavares police say

Crime scene tape outside a home where three people were killed in a murder suicide, according to Tavares police. (Image: Amanda Castro/WKMG)

TAVARES, Fla. – A 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were shot and killed while they slept early Thursday and then the shooter took his own life, according to an update from the Tavares Police Department.

The victims later identified as James Delgiorno, 41, and Wendy Higgins, 39, were discovered Thursday morning in a home on Lakecrest Drive after Leesburg police requested a well-being check.

Leesburg police were working a missing-endangered case searching for Joseph Mcguirl, 47, who had been making suicidal statements via text, according to authorities. Leesburg police were able to obtain his vehicle’s GPS data tracing it to Lakecrest Drive and Shorewood Drive near a home owned by Delgiorno.

Leesburg authorities notified Tavares police of Mcguirl’s vehicle whereabouts and that Delgiorno and Higgins were likely inside the home.

Investigators said they believe all three people worked together.

When Tavares police arrived, neighbors told them they heard possible gunshots around 3 a.m. Police then attempted to contact the people inside the home when they found the back sliding glass door shattered, according to authorities.

Police said they found Delgiorno and Higgins both shot to death in bed as though they had been sleeping.

Mcguirl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the floor next to Higgins’ side of the bed.

Detectives said they have no clear motive at this time.