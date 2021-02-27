Food delivery driver carjacked in MetroWest, Orlando police say

Orlando police say a food delivery driver was carjacked in MetroWest on Feb. 26, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A food delivery driver wasn’t injured when she was carjacked in the MetroWest area Friday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim had just delivered food and was getting back into her vehicle when three males approached her, including one who brandished a handgun so he could get inside his car.

The other two culprits got inside as well and they drove off only to abandon the victim’s vehicle a short distance away, according to authorities.

The victim was not injured and her vehicle was not damaged.

Police said around 9:30 p.m. that the investigation was ongoing. Check back for more updates.