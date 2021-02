A Stetson University medallion was stolen from campus and officers with the DeLand Police Department are asking for help from the public to find it.

A Stetson University student was hospitalized following an argument at a campus housing complex, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said an argument broke out at the Athens Commons housing complex just after 2 a.m., which led to a male student being injured.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a former Stetson football player and student who fled before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.