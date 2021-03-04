Here’s why you are seeing smoke throughout Central Florida

The smell of smoke pushed through Orange County on Thursday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The smell of smoke pushed through Central Florida on Thursday.

Crews with the Maitland Fire Rescue Department said the smoky haze is from state-prescribed controlled burns in Lake and Marion counties.

[SMELLING SMOKE? Here’s how to find out what’s burning near you]

Fire crews said conditions are expected to last through the evening.

SMOKY SKIES | Skies getting smoky in parts of Lake and Seminole county from a burn in Lake county. Some of that smoke making into downtown Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ucLPWUeVgi — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) March 4, 2021

This could change depending on changes in wind direction.

[TRENDING: Video shows SpaceX Starship exploding after landing | All Fla. teachers can get vaccine at CVS | Man gets 20 years for cutting off wife’s lover’s penis]

Ad

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said the smoke impacted parts of Lake and Seminole counties as well.

Kegges said there are also several burns happening in Osceola and Brevard counties.