Here’s why you are seeing smoke throughout Central Florida

Smoky haze is from controlled burns in Lake, Marion counties

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Orange County
The smell of smoke pushed through Orange County on Thursday. (WKMG)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The smell of smoke pushed through Central Florida on Thursday.

Crews with the Maitland Fire Rescue Department said the smoky haze is from state-prescribed controlled burns in Lake and Marion counties.

[SMELLING SMOKE? Here’s how to find out what’s burning near you]

Fire crews said conditions are expected to last through the evening.

This could change depending on changes in wind direction.

News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges said the smoke impacted parts of Lake and Seminole counties as well.

Kegges said there are also several burns happening in Osceola and Brevard counties.

A smokey haze is blowing through Maitland and the rest of the Orlando area today from two state-prescribed controlled...

Posted by Maitland Fire Rescue Department on Thursday, March 4, 2021

