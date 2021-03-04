SpaceX to launch 60 more Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch 60 more Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Thursday morning.

Crews are targeting a launch time of 3:24 a.m.

Officials said backup opportunities will be available at 5:42 a.m. Thursday, 3:03 a.m. Friday and 5:21 a.m. Friday.

The launch was originally scheduled for this past Sunday.

The plan is to land the Falcon 9 rocket on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, according to SpaceX.

This will be the 20th Starlink mission for SpaceX.

If the mission is successful, SpaceX will have launched more than 1,200 satellites in the Starlink project.

SpaceX officials said Starlink will deliver high-speed internet to locations where access is not reliable.