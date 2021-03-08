Florida gas prices surge to highest mark since May 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. – The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida jumped 11 cents last week.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $2.72, the most expensive daily average in Florida since May 2019.

[TRENDING: ‘Naked Cowboy’ arrested at Bike Week | ‘I think we’re in the Black section’ of the restaurant | Holy Hail: Crazy weather hits Daytona Beach]

AAA says there are several reasons for the increase, including lower gasoline supplies, rising fuel demand and the tightening of global crude oil supplies.

Ad

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas is $2.77 per gallon.

Experts say based on current trends, prices at the pump are expected to rise again this week, possibly by another 10 cents a gallon.