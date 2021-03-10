More than 2 million Floridians fully vaccinated as state reports 62 virus-related deaths

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport. A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been barred from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago. An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – As President Joe Biden is poised to approve the next coronavirus relief bill, Florida continues to increase access to vaccines.

Florida continues to fine-tune its operations to roll out the shots as eligibility expands. FEMA’s satellite sites are distributing shots as walk-up or drive-thru opportunities. Its new site in Central Florida will open at the Barnett Park Gymnasium in Pine Hills on Thursday.

Counties are also bracing for Biden’s American Rescue Plan as more federal funding will be available to help fill gaps in the economy and support more initiatives to build trust in the vaccine and distribute it to its local communities. Such funds have been used in the past for rental assistance, to support businesses and keep their workers employed.

Here are three things to know about the coronavirus in Florida:

1. Florida is getting more vaccine doses

The state is once again seeing an increase in supply when it comes to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Florida is slated to receive 281,970 doses of Pfizer next week. When combined with the 208,000 doses of Moderna, the state is slated to receive nearly half a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking information.

The CDC has not posted new allocation information about Johnson & Johson single-dose vaccine.

The 489,970 vaccine vials allocated to Florida are more than what the state received this week.

This supply is separate from the shipments sent to federally-run sites and to pharmacies partnering with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

2. House to vote on $1,400 checks, other COVID relief measures

Congress approved a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday, with the House making the final vote on the proposal before sending it to the President’s desk for the final stamp of approval. Biden is expected to formally sign the bill Friday.

The measure provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines, as well as funding for schools, state and local governments.

3. Publix prioritizing school, child care workers

Starting Wednesday, Publix started giving priority to K-12 school and child care workers looking to make an appointment, according to a news release. This priority extends to teachers, school staff, bus drivers and those working for licensed child care providers of any age.

Publix reopened its portal Wednesday with appointments in at least four Central Florida counties - Orange, Volusia, Brevard and Seminole - getting booked within 30 minutes.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 10.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,895 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,957,586 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Deaths

Florida reported 62 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 32,543. This number includes the 595 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 3,213 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 1, 2020, 81,564 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 233 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.21% Tuesday out of 93,915 tests performed. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 2,031,584 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,784,870 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 35,081 137 2,060 3 768 -1 Flagler 6,180 19 338 0 93 -1 Lake 25,312 60 1,304 6 576 -1 Marion 28,193 46 1,812 13 877 10 Orange 117,031 257 2,448 10 1,127 -1 Osceola 37,724 90 1,306 3 460 -1 Polk 58,434 128 4,497 18 1,183 2 Seminole 28,028 100 1,150 2 443 1 Sumter 8,247 20 518 0 242 0 Volusia 35,473 143 1,818 8 683 0

