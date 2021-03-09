Florida reports 4,505 new COVID-19 cases as state clears up confusion around vaccine eligibility

Ivonne Burgess, 81, gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a FEMA vaccination site at Miami-Dade College, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. This is one of four FEMA sites in Florida that opened Wednesday with capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day, seven days a week. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With nearly 2 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Florida continues to slowly expand eligibility for the shots.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has included more priority groups over the last two weeks, forcing the state to quickly adjust its scheduling systems and operations to now include healthcare workers, firefighters over the age of 50, law enforcement over 50 and K-12 education staff over 50. Florida’s vaccine guidance must also be taken into account with federal and local county directives.

As more people continue to get vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also issuing new guidance for mask-wearing. The agency said that people who are fully vaccinated can forego their face covering when among other vaccinated individuals, but should cover up when going out in public.

Here are three things to know about the coronavirus in Florida:

1. Florida to lower vaccine eligibility next week

Beginning March 15, Florida plans to expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 60 or older. Gov. Ron DeSantis said this decision comes as the state is seeing the demand among the 65 and older population lighten.

This expansion comes after the governor already opened up vaccinations in Florida to law enforcement officers, firefighters and school staff who are 50 are older, in addition to those deemed “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 by a doctor. Beyond that expansion, a federal directive is allowing all school staff and child care workers to receive the vaccine regardless of age at all federally backed vaccination sites; which includes pharmacies taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

2. Mayor clears up confusion on who can get vaccinated in Orange County

Orange County is now allowing more people to get a shot at certain locations, in efforts to make use of its vaccine supply.

Law enforcement officers of any age can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center as well as people considered high risk by their doctor with proper documentation.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs also announced it would provide COVID-19 vaccines to veterans of any age at locations in Orange, Brevard and Volusia counties. Appointments must be made on the VA’s website.

3. Orange County tourism taxes took a dip

Central Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry continues to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A new report shows that for the first time since Orange County’s tourism development tax collection hit rock bottom during the pandemic, January’s numbers did not increase like the previous months and instead took a downturn. Get a closer look at the numbers here.

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on March 9.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,505 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,952,733 cases since the virus was first detected last March.

Deaths

Florida reported 132 new virus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 32,481. This number includes the 592 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were currently 3,310 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 1, 2020, 81,331 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 316 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Tuesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.87% Monday out of 76,808 tests performed. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,658,030 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,965,940 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after either completing their two-shot series with a second shot or receiving a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 34,944 111 2,057 7 769 5 Flagler 6,161 14 338 1 94 0 Lake 25,252 60 1,298 1 577 -9 Marion 28,147 39 1,799 17 867 9 Orange 116,774 245 2,438 8 1,128 2 Osceola 37,634 68 1,303 2 461 0 Polk 58,306 101 4,479 34 1,181 5 Seminole 27,928 84 1,148 3 442 0 Sumter 8,227 21 518 4 242 -2 Volusia 35,330 63 1,810 16 683 -1

