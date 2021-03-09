Mayor clears up confusion on who can get COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mayor Jerry Demings announced more residents are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Orange County.

Demings said the Orange County Convention Center will administer vaccines to law enforcement officers of any age, as well as people deemed high risk by their doctor.

Firefighters above the age of 50 and anyone above the age of 65 are also eligible for the vaccine.

Orange County officials said appointments weren’t reaching capacity at the convention center.

Orange County is following the guidance of the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Mayor Demings shared how the eligible groups differ from that of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Primarily we are able to expand the eligible group because of the under-capacity that we have here at the convention center within the last several weeks,” Demings said.

The United States Department of Veteran Affairs also announced it would provide COVID-19 vaccines to veterans of any age at locations in Orange, Brevard and Volusia counties. Appointments must be made on the VA’s website.

Orange County teacher Christine Quintana said she was thankful the convention center expanded its eligibility.

“I’m really excited that finally, we got to get vaccinated, so as soon as I heard that teachers had the opportunity to come, I made my appointment,” Quintana said.

Orange County said its goal is to administer 3,000 shots a day at the convention center. Officials said they did not expect to reach that amount on Monday.

All appointments must be made at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.