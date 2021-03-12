State providing COVID-19 vaccines to people in Orange County living with HIV

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The state is providing 9,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which will be administering shots to Floridians living with HIV in eight counties.

The Florida Department of Health announced the partnership between the state and the foundation in a news release Friday.

According to the release, the foundation will be providing vaccinations at 18 locations in the following counties:

Broward

Miami-Dade

Duval

Escambia

Lee

Orange

Palm Beach

Pinellas

The release does not provide a list of AHF locations that will be providing the vaccinations.

According to the DOH there are 134,900 Floridians living with HIV. The release adds that any Floridians deemed “extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 by a physician are eligible for a vaccination with a complete form, which can be found here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.