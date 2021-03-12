Traffic alert: SR-528 detours due to Brightline construction project

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As crews install a Brightline rail under State Road 528 in Brevard County, some lanes closures and detours will be in effect for about two weeks.

Brevard County commissioners warned drivers the closures could add about 15 to 20 minutes to trips to and from Brevard County running from March 14 through March 30. Primarily, exit 45 at Clearlake Road and exit 46 at U.S. 1 will be impacted.

Crews will install a tunnel just west of U.S. 1 due to box-jacking, a method using hydraulic jacks to move concrete boxes into place, creating the tunnel under the road.

During this phase of the project, S.R. 528 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and some entrance and exit ramps will be closed. Major detours will be limited to overnight hours at the start and finish of the project.

The tunnel will be a major undertaking, requiring crews to working 12-hour shifts to keep operations going 24 hours a day. When completed, the tunnel will be 31 feet high, 43 feet wide and the length of a football field. The underpass will allow two Brightline trains to pass side-by-side, traveling from South Florida to Central Florida.

Below is a list of closures and alternative routes provided by the Brevard County Commission.

SR-528 Closures and Detours

LANE CLOSURES

Eastbound & westbound SR-528 (from Industry Road to US-1)

Full road closure with detour:

10 p.m., Sunday, March 14 to 5 a.m., Monday, March 15

10 p.m., Monday, March 29 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 30

Detour Info:

Eastbound SR-528 traffic will be directed to exit at Clearlake Road (Exit 45), travel south on Industry Road. to SR-524, travel east on SR-524/Clearlake Road & follow south to SR-520 to US-1 & travel north to US-1 to access eastbound SR-528.

Westbound SR-528 traffic will be directed to exit at US-1 (Exit 46), travel south on US-1 to SR-520 to Clearlake Road, travel north on Clearlake Road to Industry Road and travel north on Industry Road to access westbound SR-528.

Eastbound and Westbound SR-528 (from Industry Road to US-1)

Single lane closure in each direction, 5 a.m., Monday March, 15 through 10 p.m., Monday, March 29.

Traffic will be shifted to west side of SR-528 and will be reduced to one lane in each direction. As work progresses, traffic will be shifted from the westbound to the eastbound side of SR-528 remaining in one lane in each direction.

RAMP CLOSURES

Northbound Industry Road entrance ramp to east 528

Full ramp closure, 10 p.m., Sunday, March 14 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 30.

Detour Info:

Northbound Industry Rd. traffic wishing to travel east on SR-528 will be directe4d to travel south on Industry Rd. to SR-524, travel east on SR-524 to Clearlake Road, travel south on Clearlake Road to SR-520, travel east on SR-520 to US-1 & travel north on US-1 to access eastbound SR-528.

Northbound US-1 entrance ramp to west SR-528

Full ramp closure, 10 p.m., Sunday, March 14 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 30.

Detour Info:

Northbound US-1 traffic wishing to travel west on SR-528 will be directed to travel south on US-1 to SR-520, travel west on SR-520 to Clearlake Road, travel north on Clearlake Road to Industry Road and travel north on Industry Rd. to access westbound SR-528.

East SR-528 exit ramp to north US-1 (Exit 46)

Full ramp closure, 10 p.m., Sunday, March 14 to 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 30.

Detour Info: