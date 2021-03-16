Motorcyclist killed in crash near Pine Hills, troopers say

A Sky 6 aerial view of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Pine Hills on March 16, 2021. (Image: Sky 6/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcycle rider was killed Tuesday afternoon following a crash in the Orlando area of Pine Hills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle and an SUV happened around 3 p.m. at Silver Star Road and Kingsland Avenue, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The rider has not been identified yet. The crash remains under investigation.

The intersection at Silver Star Road was completely blocked in all directions as of 4 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.