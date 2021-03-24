65th Infantry Veterans Park in Buenaventura Lakes will host COVID-19 vaccine site

A worker injects a foreign journalist with a dose of Sinopharm vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination session for resident foreign journalists at a vaccination center in Beijing, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Chinese medical firm Sinovac said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe in children ages 3-17, based on preliminary data, and it has submitted the data to Chinese drug regulators. State-owned Sinopharm, who has two COVID-19 vaccines, is also investigating the effectiveness of its vaccines in children. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a new COVID-19 vaccine site at Buenaventura Lakes in Osceola County starting Thursday.

Crews will be administering shots seven days a week at the 65th Infantry Veterans Park from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., while supplies last. Site leaders said the location would be open through May.

“This location makes access easier for our BVL community and I hope residents take full advantage, especially members of our Hispanic community,” Osceola Commissioner Viviana Janer said in a news release. “Statistics show that Hispanics in Osceola are about half as likely to have been vaccinated and we must do better if we to make progress against the virus.”

The free walk-up site has the capacity to do 200 shots a day and will be run in partnership with Curative along with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County and the county’s office of emergency management.

Appointments are not necessary.