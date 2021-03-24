Cruise lines ask CDC to lift no sail order in July

An industry group representing cruise lines wants the White House to allow cruises to hit the high seas this summer.
The Cruise Lines International Association plans to ask the Biden administration to lift the no-sail order for cruise ships.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the order back in March of last year but the association had already voluntarily suspended all operations.
Now they are hoping the CDC lifts the order in early July.
They say their timeline is in line with President Biden’s forecast and they believe the U.S. will be “closer to normal.”