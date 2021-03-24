Cruise lines ask CDC to lift no sail order in July

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Carnival Pride cruise ship arrives at PortMiami, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Miami. A cruise ship industry group says on Tuesday, Nov. 3, its members are extending the suspension of U.S. sailing operations through the end of the year, just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections. Cruise Lines International Association said its members will use the rest of the year to implement measures to address COVID-19 safety. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

An industry group representing cruise lines wants the White House to allow cruises to hit the high seas this summer.

The Cruise Lines International Association plans to ask the Biden administration to lift the no-sail order for cruise ships.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the order back in March of last year but the association had already voluntarily suspended all operations.

Now they are hoping the CDC lifts the order in early July.

They say their timeline is in line with President Biden’s forecast and they believe the U.S. will be “closer to normal.”