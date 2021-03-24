Man mixing chemicals in garage severely injured during explosion

Osceola County Fire Rescue says a man was injured during a chemical explosion at a home in St. Cloud on March 23, 2021.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A man suffered severe burns when the chemicals he was mixing in a garage exploded Tuesday afternoon, according to Osceola Fire Rescue.

Officials said the explosion happened in the Live Oak Lake community in St. Cloud and the victim suffered injuries to his hands, torso and abdomen. He was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

After Osceola County deputies found more powdered chemicals in the home, hazmat and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were called in to assist and worked late into the night.

The hazmat unit deployed a laser spectrometer to help identify the unknown chemicals but officials haven’t released details on what exactly was in the home.