Reliance Medical Centers in Polk County now providing COVID-19 vaccines

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Eligible residents now have two new locations in Polk County where they can go to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reliance Medical Centers said that as of Monday, its Lakeland and Winter Haven locations are each providing 20 shots per day for a total of 200 Moderna shots per week.

Those who are interested and meet state requirements must register through the Florida Department of Health in Polk County’s web portal. From there, health department staff will send Reliance a list of eligible residents each week and Reliance will then contact each individual to schedule their appointment.

Appointments will take place each week day from 8 a.m. to noon in Lakeland and noon to 4 p.m. in Winter Haven.

“As a trusted health care provider dedicated to keeping seniors healthy, Reliance is proud to have been selected as a site for COVID vaccinations and excited to provide the protection so many members of this vulnerable population have been waiting for,” Dr. Carlos Romero, Co-CEO and chief medical officer of Reliance Medical Centers, said in a news release. “We are confident that our facilities and staff will provide each recipient with added peace of mind and a level of service they cannot find elsewhere as we all work towards the common goal of protecting our seniors and keeping them healthy.”

Once the shot is given, each resident will be required to wait for a 15-minute observation period so they can be monitored for any adverse reactions. Reliance is also offering transportation for registrants within a 20-mile radius of each clinic.

Appointments are required.

