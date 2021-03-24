Will other Central Florida counties lower vaccine eligibility age?

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Starting this week people age 40 and older can get vaccinated at the Orange County Convention Center after the county mayor announced he was lowering the eligibility age. News 6 wanted to know if other Central Florida counties were considering doing the same thing.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said demand for a vaccine is still high, especially since the governor lowered the eligibility age to 50 on Monday.

“A lot of excitement obviously for the 50 to 60 age bracket,” Harris said.

He adds it is taking longer to fill open vaccine appointments at the Oviedo Mall vaccination site. News 6 saw several tickets still available for next week.

“It is hard to compare week to week because this week we received 6,000 additional doses of vaccine, so that increased the appointments for next week,” Harris said.

A drop in demand is what prompted Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to expand eligibility to 40 and older at the OCCC this week. But other Central Florida counties said they aren’t doing that.

“At this point, I don’t see us adjusting any. We want to follow the executive order of the state of Florida,” Harris said. “It’s established for a reason. The governor and his medical advisors made a decision and we’re going to follow the law of the land.”

Osceola County health department spokesperson Jeremy Lanier said they’re not lowering the age.

“In Osceola County, we’ll continue to operate 50 on up as per the executive order from the governor,” Lanier said.

News 6 reached out to the remaining Central Florida Counties. Officials in Volusia and Brevard counties said they are following the governor’s orders.

Lanier said Osceola County is waiting until the governor announces any changes to eligibility.

“In the days ahead, we may see a decrease in the age allowance in Osceola County, as per the governor. He may issue an additional executive order,” Lanier said. “But as of now in Osceola County, we’re sticking to the guidelines — anyone ages 50 years and older. That’s how we’re proceeding.”

